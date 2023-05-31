Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,259 shares of company stock worth $24,009,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,068.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,637. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,884.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,656.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.