Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. 163,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

