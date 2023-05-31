Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exelon by 88.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 356,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.