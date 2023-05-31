Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exelon by 88.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 356,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exelon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
Featured Articles
