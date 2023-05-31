FY2024 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Lifted by William Blair

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $98.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 51.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $159,500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,576 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

