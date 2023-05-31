GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.
GAIL (India) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. GAIL has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAIL (India) (GAILF)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.