GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. GAIL has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

GAIL (India) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Transmission services, Natural Gas Trading or Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other. The Transmission services segment includes natural gas and LPG.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.