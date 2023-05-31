GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $7.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. GAIL has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Transmission services, Natural Gas Trading or Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other. The Transmission services segment includes natural gas and LPG.

