Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after buying an additional 392,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $98.50. 5,459,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,991. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.