Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 3,199 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 559,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,824 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,996,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,298,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,914,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 46,783 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.