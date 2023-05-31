Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 7,126 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCIT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,258,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,179. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

