Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.26% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,745,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

