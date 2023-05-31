Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $153.27. 1,214,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $154.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

