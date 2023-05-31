Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,097,000 after purchasing an additional 888,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,330,000 after purchasing an additional 620,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 772,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,529. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $86.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

