Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.34. 2,672,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,484. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

