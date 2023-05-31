Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

