Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. 124,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,029. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

