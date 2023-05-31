Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 194.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. 1,985,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

