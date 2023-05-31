Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Garmin by 84.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. 1,969,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,270. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

