GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GATX Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GATX stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.29. 174,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,278. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.42.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GATX. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GATX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GATX by 124.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 489.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

