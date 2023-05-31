Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 120,933 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000. Guidewire Software comprises 7.8% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. 268,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,878. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

