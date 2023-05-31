Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Takes $5.47 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 371,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. Coupang makes up about 5.6% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Coupang by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,181,467 shares of company stock worth $34,123,401. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

