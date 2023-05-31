Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Purchases £8,481.96 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Michael Edward Davie purchased 23,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,481.96 ($10,481.91).
Gelion Stock Performance
LON GELN opened at GBX 35.01 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.95 million and a P/E ratio of -591.67. Gelion plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 22.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.08.
About Gelion
Featured Stories
- Advance Auto Parts Backfires: Is This A Warning For The S&P 500?
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.