Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Purchases £8,481.96 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Michael Edward Davie purchased 23,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,481.96 ($10,481.91).

LON GELN opened at GBX 35.01 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.95 million and a P/E ratio of -591.67. Gelion plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 22.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.08.

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include off grid, commercial and industrial, industrial light towers, grid services, and solar and wind applications.

