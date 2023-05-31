Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $25.06

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $25.72. Genelux shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 3,065 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Genelux Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

About Genelux

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000.

(Get Rating)

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Featured Stories

