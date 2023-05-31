General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 755,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 105.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 316.9% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

GD traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.63. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.