Generation Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,747,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $151,168,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 0.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Insider Activity

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,564. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

