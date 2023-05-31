Generation Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 5.4% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 3.92% of Equifax worth $931,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Equifax by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 22.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $6,007,130. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 0.7 %

EFX traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $209.38. 201,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.