Generation Investment Management LLP Has $339.26 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,558,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 714,031 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 2.0% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Salesforce worth $339,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.81.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,871,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

