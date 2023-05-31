Generation Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 450.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.6% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Texas Instruments worth $446,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 923,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $173.98. 2,726,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

