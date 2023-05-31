Generation Investment Management LLP Purchases 3,751,238 Shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)

Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) by 375.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751,238 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 3.30% of Gogoro worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gogoro during the second quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gogoro by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the third quarter valued at $5,959,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 158,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Gogoro Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

