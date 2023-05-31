Generation Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,283 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.8% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $650,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MA traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $361.72. 2,570,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.