Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 2.19. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.