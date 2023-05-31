Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 172,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Genetron by 165.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genetron in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Genetron by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genetron in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Genetron in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Price Performance

Shares of GTH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 69,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genetron has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

