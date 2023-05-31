Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 110,026 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,184,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.43. 2,063,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.