Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 195,918 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,151,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.79.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $809.75. 3,819,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $646.69 and a 200-day moving average of $600.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

