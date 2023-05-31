Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 78,511 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Union Pacific worth $2,261,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $193.28. 1,286,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

