Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 133,973 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of NIKE worth $2,612,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.53. 8,886,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

