Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,614,023 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Tesla worth $6,037,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110,040,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,132,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.76. The company has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.