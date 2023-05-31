Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 294,671 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,456,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.
Insider Activity
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,282. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $401.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Read More
