Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 562,742 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Verizon Communications worth $3,134,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,658,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,503,039. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

