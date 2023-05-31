Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,881,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 154,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 121,085 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 766.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 143,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127,035 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 272,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 540,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 517,502 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. 67,899,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,303,461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 544.65, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

