Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Lockheed Martin worth $2,132,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $444.48. 474,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,030. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.86 and a 200-day moving average of $471.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

