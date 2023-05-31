Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Billion Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,449,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,159,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,808,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,311,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,151,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

