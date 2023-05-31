Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 244,886 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Gilead Sciences worth $2,044,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 499,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after buying an additional 404,031 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,937,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 212,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 92,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. 2,045,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,434. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

