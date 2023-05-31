Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 313,686 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Walmart worth $3,516,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $75,361,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,963,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,347,558. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average is $146.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

