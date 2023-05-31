Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.36

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and traded as low as $23.30. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Pareto Securities lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

