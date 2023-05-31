Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,980,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 19,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,031,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.