Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 243,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,090.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

