Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Up 3.2%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.19. 10,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 79,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBTG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

Insider Activity at Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.15 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 8,147 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,656.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

