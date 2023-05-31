Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Acquired by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Global Industrial comprises 1.4% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Global Industrial worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Global Industrial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. 54,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,823. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $952.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Articles

