Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.46), with a volume of 29795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60. The company has a market cap of £125.03 million, a P/E ratio of -432.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.