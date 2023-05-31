Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314. The firm has a market cap of $275.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,835 shares of company stock valued at $66,680. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRS. StockNews.com cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

