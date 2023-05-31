Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 291,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 599,498 shares.The stock last traded at $40.67 and had previously closed at $40.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3,023.4% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after buying an additional 656,751 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2,926.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 441,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 426,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 370,517 shares during the period.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

